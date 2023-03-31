Gothic indie project Hunt the Night gets a new trailer

Hunt the Night is the first game from Spanish indie developer Moonlight Games. In a new trailer, we get a taste of the game’s various locations, including godforsaken cities with Victorian-inspired architecture and dark castles.

In a beautiful retro aesthetic that mixes the 90s classics The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, we see our hero fighting all sorts of classic gothic monsters. The press release presents the title like this:

“Hunt the Night is a retro-style action-adventure game that combines a fast and skilled gameplay with dark fantasy lore. Play as Vesper, a virtuous member of ‘The Stalkers’, and explore the vast world of Medhram, filled with ruins and horrors. Go through dungeons full of traps, enemies and puzzles to fight challenging bosses using your arsenal and dark abilities.

The story of this condemned and decadent world is given through characters, the world design and collectibles. Discover the Night’s corruption that has annihilated humanity over and over and fight to stop it in this dark fantasy journey.”

Take a look at the cozy trailer below, April 13 is the premiere day for Steam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tHwA63rrsU/