Gourcuff on his departure from the Algerian team: “I ran into political problems”

The recently retired former Greens coach Christian Gourcuff, returned to his time with the Algerian national team on the occasion of the release of his book. It was during an interview granted to the RFI media that Gourcuff returned to his visit to Algeria fromAugust 2014 to April 2016.

After the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the Fennecs reached the round of 16, Christian Gourcuff was appointed coach of Algeria in July of the same year, succeeding Vahid Halilhodžić. He led the team for two years and participated in the CAN 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, where the Greens, designated favorites, were eliminated in quarter-finals by Côte d’Ivoire.

| READ ALSO: National team: “For my first with Algeria, the atmosphere was crazy”, Chaïbi

Gourcuff has fond memories of his time in Algeria and had a good relationship with the players, notably Yacine Brahimi and Mehdi Lacen. However, he also encountered difficulties, particularly due to political pressures and the stakes of football in Algeria.

Despite his attachment to the advanced collective game he advocated, the conditions on the pitch and the physical strength of the opponents often forced the team to adapt. He explains that he has good memories of Algeria and good relations with the players.

| READ ALSO: Algerian team: Belmadi’s promise to the Annaba public

It evokes the complicated conditions of the grounds where the beautiful game has trouble being practiced. “We also sometimes found ourselves facing players who had great athletic qualities. The climatic conditions also mattered a lot, and posed problems for developing this collective game,” he explains.

Of the problems policies met according to Gourcuff

The former national team manager also expressed his sadness over the events that altered his enjoyment of coaching the Greens. Problems had a negative impact on the daily work of the team, causing him to leave his post.

| READ ALSO: Between Algeria and France, Maxime Lopez has decided

Gourcuff also indicated that political issues polluted a lot of things, tiring him to the point of deciding to stop “It was not easy, there were political issues that polluted a lot of things. It tired me, I had to stop”. He goes on to cite that in Algeria, football is a very sensitive subject. This puts enormous pressure on the coach’s shoulders.

As for the players he coached, Christian Gourcuff was impressed with the technical skills of Yacine Brahimi and the great intelligence of Mehdi Lacen.