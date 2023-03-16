Government assures that markets and supermarkets in Lima are supplied despite interruption of roads

They ensure supplies to the main markets and supermarkets in Lima.

After carrying out an inspection in the areas affected by the rains and mudslides in Chosica, the Minister of Production, Raúl Pérez Reyesinformed that the markets and supermarkets of the capital are supplied and that during the course of the day the roads will be cleaned to restore vehicular traffic, so there should be no impact on those supply centers.

It may interest you: Cyclone Yaku: Why does it feel more muggy these days?

“Fortunately the markets and supermarkets in Lima andThey are supplied, because this is a daily flow. Today the main roads of Chosica and Chaclacayo will be cleaned of mud and stones, as well as the Central Highway so that the trucks that come from the interior of the country to Lima can move without problems”, indicated the government official.

Similarly, the owner of the Ministry of Production (Produce) stated that members of the National Police of Peru (PNP) They will ensure that there is a greater flow of traffic in the areas affected by the rains and mudslides and stones.

It may interest you: “Stay away from electrical installations”: Lima Metro gives safety advice for rain

“With the cleaning that we will do today, that will be restored, so there should not be an impact on the markets,” emphasized Pérez, noting, in this context, that “the volume of fishing has increased, so we are insured with fish meat also”.

Likewise, the minister together with the heads of Defense, Jorge Chávez; of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte; and Housing, Construction and Sanitation, Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, held a meeting this morning in the Plaza de Armas in Chosica with the mobile command of the National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) in order to assess the impact of heavy rains and joint actions to provide assistance to the victims.

It may interest you: Beginning of the school year in Lima will be postponed due to heavy rains, announced the Minister of Education

Subsequently, the national government delegation went to the Mariscal Castilla ravine, accompanied by the mayor of Chosica, Oswaldo Vargas, in order to assess the damage caused by the heavy rain registered in this area.

The Minister of Production indicated that the cleaning of the roads will be carried out to restore traffic, so there should be no impact on supply centers in Lima.

The head of Produce also pointed out that the rains of recent weeks related to thehe cyclone Yaku have been causing losses in theproductive sector for about S/ 20 million nationwide. However, with what happened last night in the capital, this figure could increase.

“Clearly with what happened last night, with the water level, there must be an impact, we are going to evaluate today what the increase in damage. Until yesterday there were S/ 20 million in losses, we believe that this is going to increase, we are making an evaluation”, declared the minister.

In addition, Pérez indicated that the damages caused in the manufacturing sector come from the side of the trade interruptionmainly due to the impact on the Sechín Bridge (Ancash) and other roads in the north of the country.

“We are talking about routes that still No move large amounts of production. The important one is the Casma route, on the Panamericana Norte, but this will already be restored in the next few hours or days, ”he noted.

At another time, the minister pointed out that it is still unknown if the Cyclone Yaku will affect the first quota of anchovy fishing in the center and north of the country, and said that this will depend on the final report of the Institute of the Sea of ​​Peru (Imarpe). “We still have to wait for what the Imarpe report shows. The oceanographic research work and the analysis of the impact of the culmination of the triple Niña are still being carried out,” Pérez remarked.

Finally, he stated that we must wait for the end of the rainy season to determine their impact on the agriculture activitywhich will have an impact on some sectors of the Peruvian industry.