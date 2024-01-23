Government of Colombia and the ELN begin the sixth cycle of negotiations in Cuba

HAVANA.- This Monday, the sixth cycle of peace negotiations between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla began in Havana, Cuba. This process focuses on discussing crucial aspects such as the extension of the ceasefire and the renunciation of kidnapping practices.

Cuba, once again, serves as the venue for these talks, recalling that the third round took place between May 2 and June 9, 2023, a period in which an agreement was reached on a six-month bilateral ceasefire. and the inclusion of civil society in the peace process.

In this new phase, the delegations will address the conditions to extend the current ceasefire, which expires on January 29. In addition, six agreed points will be discussed, as reported by the Colombian station Caracol Radio.

These points include the participation of society in the construction of peace, the promotion of democracy for peace, the necessary transformations, addressing the problems of the victims, achieving the end of the armed conflict and the formulation of a plan. general execution of agreements.

During the plenary meetings that will last until early February, the delegations will seek to reach new agreements that promote the advancement of this important peace process in Colombia.

Source: With information from Europa Press