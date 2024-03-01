Governments of France and Spain commemorate the memory of Pablo Picasso

MADRID.- The celebration Picasso 1973-2023an initiative promoted by the Governments of Espaa y France which pays tribute to the artist in the 50 anniversary After his death, it brings together in Spain more than 50 works by the artist that had never been exhibited in the country, along with another 14 unpublished for the global public.

The commemoration has offered the possibility, as indicated by the Spanish National Commission for the Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, to be able to see these works for the first time in the exhibitions of the museums of A Corua, Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga. , to deepen the different facets of Picasso’s work.

Among the works shown for the first time in public is A esmola/Alms (1899), from a private collection that is shown at the Museo de Belas Artes de A Corua in White Picasso on blue memory. woman head (1951), part of the Picasso Museum in Malaga, has been shown for the first time in Picasso sculptor. Matter and body. La Casa Encendida in Madrid, for its part, has presented 12 unprecedented pieces worldwide in Picasso: Sin Ttulo.

In addition to the fundamental role of the Muse national Picasso Paris as a major provider in this commemoration, according to the Commission, the international network that emerged for the development of the program has favored exchange between museums. Thus, the Art Institute of Chicago has lent its Model for the Chicago sculpture (1962-1964), both at the Picasso Museum Mlaga in Picasso sculptor. Matter and bodyas for MIR-PICASSO at its headquarters in the Museu Picasso Barcelona.

In this latest exhibition, another 10 pieces that were never seen before in Spain have also been shown, such as Woman and guitar (1911-1914) from the Kunstmuseum Basel in Switzerland and Still life (1914-1915) del Columbus Art Museum en Ohio.

The samples about Picasso

At the exhibition Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler. Art dealer and editorfrom the Museu Picasso Barcelona, ​​18 unprecedented works in Spain could be discovered, among them, the magnificent Portrait of Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler (1957), from the Center Pompidou in Paris. Likewise, the Picasso Mlaga Museum has received The Korean massacre (1951) from the Muse national Picasso-Pars, which remains on display in Picasso’s echo until next March 31. This last work had previously been seen in Spain only twice at the Museu Picasso Barcelona.

On the other hand, at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, 6 unpublished works have been seen, among which stand out La Crucifixin (1930) y Woman sitting in a red armchair (1932), both from the Muse national Picasso-Paris, and La Familia (1920) from the Almine and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso Foundation. In the exhibition at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia in Madrid you can see several works never before seen in Spain from international collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMa), the Muse de l’Orangerie in Paris and the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The Picasso Celebration 1973-2023, which has organized 17 exhibitions in Spain, has managed to bring together, according to its promoters, a wide variety of works by the artist that the Spanish public had not had the opportunity to see. This initiative offers a vision of topics such as the beginnings of cubism, the artist’s sculpture and his personal reinterpretation of the genres of the Spanish artistic tradition, among others.

Celebrating Picasso

April 8, 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of the death of the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, an event that: “marks the celebration of his work and his artistic heritage in France, Spain and internationally.”

For this reason, the governments of France and Spain agreed to work together on a program of international scope through a binational commission that brings together the cultural and diplomatic administrations of the two countries, and coordinates the joint actions of the ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs of France and Spain.

With the support of renowned cultural institutions in Europe and the United States, the Picasso Celebration 1973-2023 revolves around some 50 exhibitions and events that, together, address a historiographic analysis of Picasso’s work.

Born in Malaga on October 25, 1881 and died in the French town of Mougins on April 8, 1973, Pablo Picasso is one of the most famous painters in the history of Western art. His expressive, free and multiform language continues to influence contemporary art and reflection.

The Picasso Celebration 1973-2023 aims to highlight the career of this artist. The program launched is organized by the Spanish National Commission for the Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso and the Muse national Picasso-Paris, with the support in Spain of Telefónica.

FUENTE: Europa Press