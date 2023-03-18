Governor Rocha awards awards to winners of the 10th State Mathematical Olympiad

*A group of 16 finalists will participate in the National Math Olympiad.

Culiacán, Sinaloa, March 17, 2023.- Accompanied by a large group of proud parents, this morning, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya led the award ceremony for 48 young primary and secondary school students who were finalists of the tenth Olympics state mathematics organized by CONFIE and the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, whose head, Graciela Domínguez Nava, personally congratulated those who achieved the best qualifications, especially the 16 selected who will make up the Sinaloa delegation that will represent the state in the 23rd edition of the National Mathematics Olympiad, during the next month of May in the city of Querétaro.

During his speech, the Governor extended a wide appreciation to the 28 teachers who participated in the design and evaluation of the regional and state stage of this Olympics, but especially to parents for the support they give their children, urging them to continue to guide your children in a proper way.

“We have to develop according to our vocation, to our possibilities at home and that will allow us to be happy. The number one goal that these children should have is to be happy. I’m not telling you, listen to your teacher, to your teacher, to their parents, because I’m not the one to tell them, let them, the parents, tell them. No one learned to be a parent from a textbook, that’s not true, it doesn’t work, in each case it’s different, but, give it free rein to the little head that these girls and boys have, who are very diligent and for that I congratulate them,” said the state president.

Domínguez Nava recalled that mathematics is a fundamental part of our lives and cast a vote of confidence in the performance of young people and the support of their parents.

“I have no doubt that our winning students will do their best to achieve an excellent performance in the National Mathematics Olympiad. I reiterate my congratulations to the participating students, teachers and teachers and parents, for the effort position in this academic activity and for assuming the challenge of working to generate more favorable environments within the educational process.It only remains for me to urge our winners to represent our state with the security and confidence acquired in their preparation and with that of their teachers and their families and above all, with the enthusiasm and pride of representing their state, which is Sinaloa,” said the Secretary.

Finally, the head of the Coordination for the Promotion of Scientific Research and Innovation of the State of Sinaloa (CONFIE), Carlos Karam Quiñónez, emphasized the importance of holding these contests to promote the development of students in training.

“It is a way of promoting the early aptitudes, creativity, and skills of thousands of children in the state. Imagine if not, 67,586 students participated in this Olympics, imagine them together, almost 68,000 students throughout the state of Sinaloa. I want to congratulate not only the 48 winners, but congratulate those 68,000 children who, in one way or another, are all winners”, concluded the General Director of CONFÍE.

In this event, the presence of José María Conde Uraga, Executive Director of the Sinaloa Science Center, Ana Alicia Cervantes Contreras, Undersecretary of Basic Education Saúl Gerardo Meza López, Director of the Sinaloan Youth Institute and Zumire Díaz Tejeda, student of the Justo Sierra de Mazatlán elementary school, representing the young winners.