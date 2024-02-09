Goya Awards 2024: most awarded films, directors, actors and actresses in history

The Goya Awards are the highest cinematographic award given at the national level., the most prestigious film awards in our country. The Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Spain is in charge of distributing them, which will experience its 38th edition next February 10.

The Goya gala is more than just film awards, es one of the most anticipated events every year in Spainin which big stars come together, walk the famous red carpet showing their best clothes and during the ceremony there are performances by some of the most important artists both nationally and internationally.

Since it was held in 1987 at the Lope de Vega Theater in Madrid In its first edition there have been actors, actresses, films, directors who have won several awards, becoming the most awarded in the history of these awards. We review who are the great protagonists in the history of the Goyas.

What is the film with the most Goya Awards in history?

Sea Inside, the film directed by Alejandro Amenbar, is the most awarded in the history of the Goyas, with fourteen big heads., falling short of getting the full number of nominations and awards if it had won Best Artistic Direction. It is followed by Oh, Carmela! with 13 awards and on the third step of the podium three films tie with 10 awards: Snow White, La isla Mnima and Handia. The record for nominations is for Days Counted, with 19, of which it won eight awards.

Who is the director with the most Goya Awards in history?

The categories of Best Director and Best New Director are two of the most prestigious of these awards. Fernando León de Aranoa is the most awarded director with a total of four awards from five nominations. Pedro Almodvar, Alejandro Amenbar and Juan Antonio Bayona follow him with three big heads, the first being the most nominated in history with eleven candidacies. Isabel Coixet, with two awards, is the only woman who is among the most awardedtied with Fernando Trueba and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Who is the most successful actor in the history of the Goya Awards?

In the categories of best lead performance, supporting performance or revelation there is a historical figure of our cinema who stands out above his peers. Javier Bardem has won any of these categories six times, having been nominated a total of eleven times. One of his closest pursuers, Eduard Fernández is the actor who has been nominated the most times, thirteen times., for which he has won three Goya awards. Luis Tosar and Juan Diego have this same number of awards.

Who is the actress with the most Goya awards in history?

In the main female performance categories, Carmen Maura and Vernica Forqu are the most awarded with four Goya Awards each and six and five nominations respectively. Penlope Cruz is the most nominated actress in history with a total of 14of which she won three times, the same awards that her colleagues Candela Pea, Emma Surez and Laia Marull have.