GPT-4: Why is the OpenAI study causing such a stir?

The artificial intelligence company OpenAI recently introduced GPT-4the improved version of GPT-3 that surprises with its ability to generate coherent and contextually appropriate responses in a similar way to how a human would, summarize and translate texts, understand instructions even from images, generate code using a certain programming language , composing songs, writing scripts, learning a user’s writing style, and much more.

“More creative and collaborative than ever“, this generative AI chatbot is causing mixed feelings. The reason? A paper published by the same creators of the tool talks about the impact that these computational language models can have on the job marketand particularly in the least thought areas.

For such a study, OpenAI researchers analyzed 19,262 tasks and 2,087 work processes described in the O*NET 27.2 database, which contains information on 1,016 jobs with detailed descriptions of their tasks and processes. The results were detailed according to what they defined as “exposure”, a measure of whether access to GPT or to a system with GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformera family of natural language models based on the neural network architecture known as Transformers) would reduce, by at least 50%, the time required for a human being to perform or complete a task“.

Their conclusions were, among others, that most of the activities have some degree of exposure to GPTs, and that those better paid and/or qualified are the most affected. Mathematicians, accountants, financial analysts, writers and authors, web and graphic designers, reporters and journalists, among others, are the most threatened, with 100% exposure.

“Our analysis suggests that people with bachelor’s, master’s, and professional degrees are more exposed than those without formal education. Interestingly, we also find that people with some college education but no degree show a higher level of exposure to GPTs and software based on GPT,” they wrote.

In contrast, jobs that are not exposed in any way include, for example, farm equipment operators, athletes and sports competitors, bricklayers, cooks, electricians, mechanics, and other jobs related to manual labor.

After presenting these results, the authors argue that although the GPT technology can save workers a significant amount of time in carrying out much of their tasks, this “does not necessarily suggest that your tasks can be fully automated“.

And they conclude: “Although the technical capacity of GPTs to make human work more efficient seems evident, it is important to recognize that social, economic, regulatory and other factors can influence the actual results of labor productivity. As As capabilities continue to evolve, the impact of GPTs on the economy is likely to persist and increase, posing challenges for policymakers to anticipate and regulate their trajectory.More research is needed to explore the broader implications of advances in GPTs, including its potential to enhance or displace human labor, its impact on the quality of work, impacts on inequality, skill development, and numerous other outcomes.”