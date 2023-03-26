Grabois defended himself against Macri’s attacks: “He generates violence and has no proposal”

Through a video, the leader of the Movement of Excluded Workers (MTE) and a reference to the Frente Patria Grande, Juan Grabois, denied Mauricio Macri’s accusations.

The former president, and the PRO leadership, denounced that the lands in the El Marquesado neighborhood were usurped.

“They have lied saying that a town was going to be built, that it was going to be conurbanized, with appalling racism and xenophobia, when what we did was prevent any type of occupation, with a collective project that guarantees food supply,” said the leader social.

“They are not ‘Grabois people’, they are young, workers, cooperative members, high-level technicians from the National University of Mar del Plata and Conicet, who are developing an agroecological project on 140 abandoned hectares with the authorization of the AABE,” he began. his download Grabois in a video uploaded to the Youtube platform.

“They are going to produce without agrochemicals so that the entire General Pueyrredón area has healthy and cheap food. Who can be against that?” he asked.

In this way, Grabois crossed Macri and assured that in the lands of El Marquesado “there are producers and professionals from the Conicet.

The referent of the Movement of Excluded Workers assured this Saturday night through his social networks that the former president “lies, generates violence and has no proposal.”