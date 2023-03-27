Gran Turismo 4: scoperti i cheat del gioco PS2, dopo ben 20 anni! | Game Division

The saga of Gran Turismo is still here in salute and soon to colonize other media of intrattenimento other than the video game world. It’s almost a year since the launch of the seventh official chapter of the automobile franchise of PlayStation, but now it’s time for a step più indietro to tell an unexpected story. Dopo vent’anni dal launched his PlayStation 2 di Gran Turismo 4in questi giorni sono state fatte delle scoperte incredibili.

The scoperta is quite well known in the net like ‘Nenkai’, which has posted a video that shows what kind of cheat codes It was no costi all’interno di Gran Turismo 4 per all questi anni. Necessuno se ne era acorto prima d’ora, mail il quarto capitolo della serie di Polyphony Digital nascondeva a series of very interesting possibilities. Va subito sottolineato che, per activare questi trucchi, è necesario far passare 365 giorni all’interno del gioco. Only now potranno essere attivati ​​premendo la giusta combinazione di tasti secreta; Ormai non più tanto secreta.

After aver fatto trascorrere 365 days all within the world of Gran Turismo 4, it will be enough to walk on the iconic map of the world map of the entire world. At this point, the main menu will be updated, leaving space on a map that can activate all a series of tricks that I saw to allow usufruire di Pecunia a volontà e tante other chicche nascoste dal team di sviluppo e tutte da scoprire a vent’anni dal lancio originale del titolo.

So many years and this game still holds surprises, GT4 does actually have cheat codes pic.twitter.com/toyyIHIJKW — Nenkai (@Nenkaai) March 25, 2023

I trucchi e le combinazioni di tasti scoperti da questo appasionati sono i seguenti:

Sblock of 10,000,000 Credits : Select, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Giù, Up, Up, Sinistra, Giù, Su, Destra, Sinistra, Giù, L1, R1, Select

: Select, Sinistra, Destra, Destra, Giù, Up, Up, Sinistra, Giù, Su, Destra, Sinistra, Giù, L1, R1, Select Ottieni a patent : Select, R1, Select, R1, Select, L2, L2, R2, R2, L1, Select, Select

: Select, R1, Select, R1, Select, L2, L2, R2, R2, L1, Select, Select Ottieni il punteggio Oro in a patent test : Select, Select, R1, R2, L2, L2, Select, L1, R1, Select, R2, L1, Select

: Select, Select, R1, R2, L2, L2, Select, L1, R1, Select, R2, L1, Select Ottieni l’Oro in ogni event: Select, L1, Su, Su, Select, R1, Giù, Giù, Select, L2, Select, R2, Select

