Grand jury in Trump impeachment case will not meet this week

New York, Mar 23 (EFE).- The judge presiding over the case of writer E. Jean Carroll against former US President Donald Trump, whom he accuses of defamation and rape, ordered today that the anonymity of jurors to prevent them from being solicited by the media or harassed by Trump supporters or detractors.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, of the Southern District of New York, further accuses Trump of having “repeatedly attacked courts, judges, various law enforcement and other public officials, and even individual jurors.” according to the document released today by the court.

“The significant risk that the jurors selected to serve in this case may be concerned that they could be subject to unwanted media attention, outside pressure, retaliation, or harassment by people dissatisfied with any verdict that may be cannot be ignored. issued,” he stresses.

The start of the process is temporarily suspended pending the Court of Appeals to determine whether Trump is protected by presidential immunity, since the statements that can amount to defamation were made while he was president.

Kaplan, who qualifies this process as “unique” given that the defendant is the former president of the country and a candidate for the presidency, reviews several of the controversies and controversies in which the former president has been involved.

“He has inspired strong opinions, both extremely favorable and extremely unfavorable,” the magistrate points out before noting that “some individuals accuse him of crimes in connection” with the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Likewise, although he points out that the Court does not express his point of view on the case, he points out that the congressional committee investigating the irruption concluded that Trump played a central role.

Likewise, Kaplan refers to Trump’s most recent statements in relation to justice, when last weekend he assured that the New York Prosecutor’s Office was going to issue an arrest warrant against him last Tuesday, which pushed the authorities New Yorkers to reinforce security in front of the courts, for fear of protests.

For the magistrate, his statements were intended to encourage protests and call on people “to regain control of the country” in courts that, according to Kaplan, “are door to door” with their own court.

Trump’s reaction “has been perceived by several people as an incitement to violence,” adds the judge.