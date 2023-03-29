Grand jury postpones further session: Trump indictment not expected this week

According to media reports, a possible indictment of former US President Donald Trump for hush money payments in New York is still a long time coming. The so-called grand jury will not meet on Wednesday and will not vote on an indictment this week either, reports the TV broadcaster NBC and the financial service Bloomberg, among others.

New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg is investigating the ousted ex-president over payments to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about an affair with Trump. He denies having a relationship with Daniels.

Among other things, the investigation is about whether the payment violated laws on campaign finance or accounting rules.

The 23-member grand jury will decide whether to press charges after the prosecutor has presented evidence. Trump had already claimed a week and a half ago that he should be arrested on Tuesday last week – and called on his supporters to protest. (dpa)

