Grandmother of YouTuber Frank Camallerys manages to leave Cuba: “She was born again”

He youtuber Cuban Frank Camallerys announced the arrival at the Miami airport of his grandmother Berta, who was able to go to the United States thanks to the parole humanitarian.

The elderly woman was received last Sunday at the air terminal by her two daughters – including Frank’s mother -, her grandchildren and other relatives.

The young man, who has lived in Spain since 2021, shared a video of the emotional reunion with the lady, in which there was no shortage of tears, flowers and hugs.

“You don’t know the emotion we have felt that my grandmother, at 70 years old, can live a dignified life. I think there was always that thing about my grandmother having the opportunity to go out, to be with my aunt in the United States, to eat what she want, to not have to worry about the shortcomings that exist in Cuba…”, he expressed.

“It is time for her to live a life in dignity, calm, without worries, where she will be able to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren and be happy,” she stressed.

As he explained, the old woman was given the parole on January 31, 2023, and the response came a little more than a year later, on February 21.

He youtuber shared a video of the lady eating happily in a restaurant.

“Literally, today we are praying for the missing sponsor of three people who remain in Cuba to arrive and who I know will arrive very soon, it is just a matter of time and waiting,” he added.

Last August, Camallerys hugged his mother again in Spain after three years without seeing her.

“Huging my mother after so many years has given me back my life. It has cured that bitter taste that we have when we are far from the people we love most,” he said in the video of the meeting.

The young man left Cuba in 2020 to live in Mexico, but the following year He suffered an attack with a knife at the door of his houseand after recovering he emigrated to the European country.