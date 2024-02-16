Grard Depardieu faces new lawsuit for sexual assault

PARS.- A woman reported in January to the justice French a Grard Depardieu by sexual assault during a shoot in March 2014, according to the new complaint against the actor that the AFP was able to consult this Friday.

The complaint was filed on January 9, 2024 in Paris for: “sexual assault against a vulnerable person by a person who abuses the authority of his position.”

According to the newspaper Le Courrier de l’Ouest, which revealed the new judicial action, the events reported by a 24-year-old former assistant took place during the filming of the short The magician and the Siamese, by Jean-Pierre Mocky. Interviewed by the regional newspaper, the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, recalled in particular the actor’s hands all over (her) body and his indecent words on the set.

Previous complaints

In December 2020, the court charged Depardieu, 75, for an alleged sexual assault on actress Charlotte Arnould, who reported two rapes at the actor’s Paris home in August 2018.

At the end of December, the court filed a complaint by actress Hlne Darras, who accused him of having sexually assaulted her during a filming in 2007, as the statute of limitations had expired.

That month, the Spanish journalist and writer Ruth Baza announced that she filed a complaint against the French film giant for rape, for events that allegedly occurred in Paris in 1995.

FUENTE: AFP