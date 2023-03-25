Great album: These are 5 curious and unmissable facts about Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’

On March 25, 2003, the Meteor de Linkin Park. This record represented an important moment for the band in many ways. After the success of his debut with Hybrid Theory In 2000, the sights were well set on the second long-running installment of those led by Chester Bennington y Mike Shinoda.

In addition, there was uncertainty about what the most innovative nü-metal project could offer, with the understanding that the genre would begin to decline. Other acts like Deftones they had strayed from style; Limp Bizkit threw the Results May Vary and it was a disaster in general terms; Korn He kept making good songs but his best time seemed to have passed…

Linkin Park. Foto: Getty.

There were other very interesting bands clinging to nü-metal, but none looked prominent enough to keep a genre afloat. began to be relegated to the growing popularity of indie-rock. And in that context, projects influenced by both pop-punk and emo/post-hardcore were also gaining ground.

Beyond that, Meteor from Linkin Park meant a watershed and achieved what few bands achieve: that his second record material is as good as the first. Thus, they confirmed themselves as the most successful band of their litter. But also, without abandoning the musical style that exalted them, they showed that that ‘nü-metalera’ label was going to be too small for them.

Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’ cover. Photo: Warner Music

We know, we can’t believe that so much time has passed since its launch… And in that sense, the legacy of Meteor by Linkin Park proves that the album has stood the test of time. And behind it, there are many curious details that are worth remembering… Here we bring you some.

5 fun facts about Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’

The origin of “Somewhere I Belong” and the bunch of choruses that were made for the song

“Somewhere I Belong” is easily in the top 3 most popular songs on the Meteor from Linkin Park. And it is certain that its success is not something fortuitous because behind the song, there was an arduous creative process, perhaps one of the most nailed. The song was born thanks to the fact that one day, Chester Bennington was playing a chord on an acoustic guitar.

Those notes caught the attention of Shinoda, who soon tweaked the arrangement and added it to the theme’s intro sequence. The song was beginning to take shape, however, That would only be the beginning of a much more extensive composition.

Shinoda said in an interview with the magazine Spin that he and Chester Bennington they wrote up to 40 choruses to test on the track. “It was just agonizing, you can’t even imagine writing 10…People would come in and say, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And that’s not the answer you want. You want: ‘That’s the best thing I’ve ever heard!’ We were like, ‘Damn, we have to keep writing.’”.

The Inspiration Behind Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’ Title

Meteor of Linkin Park takes its name from the well-known Meteora Monasteries, Greece. They are rock formations, almost like pillars, that measure more than 400 meters high and are located in the Thessaly region. On top of some of the pillars, there are different buildings.

As the BBC points out, the term ‘Meteora’ means ‘suspended in the air’. And at this point you will ask yourself, Why did the band decide to name the album that way? Well, there is no merely thought meaning to it; the members just liked the word because of how powerful it sounded,

“When we saw the name, we liked it because it was epic and cinematic, powerful and dynamic… This is how we wanted our album to sound.”, says Mike Shinoda in LouderSound statements.

The Meteora Monasteries in Greece. Photo: Getty.

The Grammy nomination that ‘disgusted’ Chester Bennington

Yeah, Meteor by Linkin Park is great, but perhaps it didn’t receive the recognition it deserved at the most important music awards… Or at least not as perceived by Chester Bennington at some point.

The song “Session”, which on a purely instrumental theme, was nominated at the 2004 Grammys for Best Rock Instrumental Performance. She didn’t win it but the nomination didn’t make much of an impact on the LP frontman either..

Chester Bennington in 2003. Photo: Getty

“I feel this record is better than Hybrid Theory... There are many songs that surpass ‘Crawling’ in quality, and not being nominated for a song that was merely from the album –because ‘Session is instrumental, almost like an interlude’–, personally it makes me feel insulted“Chester said in an interview with Launch Radio Networks (via LouderSound).

“I’d rather not be nominated than be nominated for a song that maybe isn’t even a song made by the band as such”added the singer in that same statement about the song of Meteor de Linkin Park.

The Linkin Park (and Jay-Z) ‘Meteora’ song that did win the Grammy

Possibly, Meteor from Linkin Park did take the recognition of the Grammys…. Well, just to put it in some way. Let’s remember that rapper Jay-Z remixed “Numb” and gave us that great collaboration between the two artists called “Numb/Encore”.

for this song, Jay and Linkin Park did win the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. The song is worth it, we know, but that doesn’t take away the fact that, perhaps, LP deserved some other nomination or even an award for what he did with meteora. But anyway…

Jay-Z alongside Mike Shinoda at a Linkin Park show. Photo: Getty

“Breaking The Habit” was going to be an instrumental song only, and would it have another name?

Another of the songs that are undoubtedly one of the most iconic of Meteor from Linkin Park, it’s “Breaking The Habit”. But even with all the emblematic that it is, the reality is that in the beginning It was only intended as an instrumental theme..

As Mike Shinoda has said, this was an instrumental that was going to last 10 minutes, but the other members of the band they convinced him to make it into a song in form, lyrics and all. And it’s curious because, as far as is known, Shinoda tried to write the role for many years ago, although without being totally convinced in each case.

In addition, the song could have had another name. In a demo compilation, we have a first instrumental version from 2002 of “Breaking The Habit”, but under the name of “Drawing”.

