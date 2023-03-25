Green leader Ricarda Lang is engaged

tz stars

Ricarda Lang has known her fiancé for several years. © Julian Weber/dpa

Private news from politician Ricarda Lang: The Greens boss will get married. How did the public find out?

Berlin – Green leader Ricarda Lang announced her engagement on Twitter and Instagram. A heart-decorated “Engaged” captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram, with Lang wearing a ring on his finger. Her fiancé Florian Wilsch passed on the post with the title “private news:”.

There was initially no information about the details. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), SPD leader Lars Klingbeil and the Bavarian Greens parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze were among the first to congratulate them on social media.

Ricarda Lang was born on January 17, 1994 in Filderstadt near Stuttgart. She has been a member of the Greens for about a decade. Before she was elected federal chairwoman of Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, she was already head of the youth organization Green Youth, deputy federal chairwoman and spokeswoman for women’s politics.

A few years ago, Florian Wilsch was spokesman for the board of the Green Youth in Bavaria. Last year, Lang told the magazine “Bunte” about him: “My boyfriend, with whom I’ve been together for five years, is a great support for me and gives me strength even in difficult times.” dpa