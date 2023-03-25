Green Party leader Ricarda Lang announces engagement on Twitter

Green party leader Ricarda Lang is engaged. The 29-year-old announced this in a post on Twitter, captioning a picture with her fiancé Florian Wilsch with the caption “Engaged” and a heart. An engagement ring gleams on Lang’s left hand. Wilsch is a postdoc at the University of Hanover at the Institute for Algebra, Number Theory and Discrete Mathematics. Sharing the post, he wrote, “News.”

There were quick positive reactions to the engagement from politicians, including from SPD federal chairman Lars Klingbeil and CDU general secretary Mario Czaja. Hubertus Heil, Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, commented: “Congratulations to you, dear Ricarda, and to your future husband!”