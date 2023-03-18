Grey’s Anatomy: another departure, this actress announces that she is leaving the series after nine seasons and 200 episodes

And one more ! After the departure of Ellen Pompeo, it’s the turn of another actress from Grey’s Anatomy to leave the television series after nine seasons.
“After nine seasons, I say goodbye to Maggie and the Gray Sloan family“. It is with these words that the actress Kelly McCrearywho plays Maggie Pierce, has announced her departure from Grey’s Anatomy after nine seasons. “It was a huge honor to be part of such a television institution. I will always be grateful to Shonda RhimesKrista Vernoff and ABC for this opportunity, and to the amazing fans for their support. Spending nine years exploring a character from the ground up, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift.“. And to continue: “It gave me the opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera. Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with deep gratitude for every step of this journey.. I’m excited for this next chapter and what the future holds“.
“9 seasons, 200 episodes…”
Kelly McCreary also took to her social networks to reveal this sad news to her millions of subscribers. “9 seasons, 200 episodes, dozens of heroic surgeries, countless brave patients, an episode with my real sistera few losses and a few heartaches, a handful of boyfriends, 2 gorgeous marriages, a bunch of emotional breakdownsa high-speed chase, several awkward dinners, a caught punch (a thrown punch), at least one fall, buckets of tears, countless giggles, all the medical jargon mastered, a host of lifelong friends, a myriad of colleagues who have made me grow as an artist, a heart full of gratitude and a huge thank you. What an adventure !“, can we read in the caption of a photo of his character and a screenshot of a press article announcing his departure.
Another surprise departure
This surprise departure comes a few months after that of Ellen Pompeo. Last November, the actress announced her departure from the medical series through a publication on Instagram. “I am forever grateful and honored by the love and support you all have shown me for nineteen seasons. None of this would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all made the adventure so fun and iconic. I love you passionately and appreciate you as much as you appreciate me. You know the show must go on and I will definitely be back to visit you“, she wrote on the social network. Ellen Pompeo appeared for the last time in the seventh episode of season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, broadcast on February 23 on the ABC channel in the United States. French viewers will have to be patient before discovering Meredith Gray’s farewell on TF1.
