‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie, is leaving the show after 9 seasons

Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce, aka Meredith Grey’s half-sister, had joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2013, during the 9th season.

A new start from Grey’s Anatomy. After the farewellEllen Pompeo, the unforgettable Meredith Grey, it is the turn of another pillar of the series to leave her. Kelly McCreary, who has played the character of Maggie Pierce for nine seasons, will make her last appearance in the series on April 13, right in the middle of the 19th season.

"Embodying Maggie has been one of the great pleasures of my life. I leave this adventure with a feeling of deep gratitude," she said in a statement.

The departure of Ellen Pompeo

This surprise announcement comes a few weeks after the last appearance of Ellen Pompeo in Meredith Grey. In the 7th episode of season 19, broadcast on February 23, Meredith leaves Seattle for Boston, where she has agreed to work in a foundation to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Ellen Pompeo should not completely disappear from the series, however. She will continue to narrate the episodes in voiceover. The actress, who has devoted the last two decades to the hospital series, is now devoting herself to another project for TV.

She is currently developing a mini-series for the Hulu platform. This new series, as yet untitled, will tell the story of an American couple adopting a little girl who presents herself as a dwarf. The release date is still unknown.