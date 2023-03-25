Grey’s Anatomy series renewed for 20th season, despite Ellen Pompeo’s departure

“Grey’s Anatomy” will survive the departure of its main actress: the medical series will be entitled to a twentieth salvo.

The neverending story: the American channel ABC announced on Friday that the series Grey’s Anatomy would be entitled to a season 20. It will be broadcast from next fall across the Atlantic, where fans are currently discovering the 19th salvo. The program has since 2019 held the record for the longest medical series in history.

Deadlinewhich reports the information, specifies that Grey’s Anatomy is still ABC’s most-watched series with an average of 10.7 million viewers per episode. A success that resists the major upheavals that the program is currently experiencing.

Quand Grey quitte “Grey’s Anatomy”

Ellen Pompeo, lead actress of the series since its debut, announced her departure last November. The character of Meredith Gray – which gives its title to the program – bowed out in the episode broadcast on February 23 in the United States.

On Instagram, the 53-year-old actress clarified thatshe would come back on time. According to sources who confided in Deadlineit is likely that she will appear again in season 20.

Ellen Pompeo was one of the last cast members of the original cast, with stars from the first seasons taking turns leaving the program over the years.

The writers constantly injected new characters into the plot and this 19th season saw five new main characters integrate Gray Sloan Hospital, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis.