Griezmann messes with Llorente's look and Paddy responds: If you can change a little...

Antoine Griezmann is already the history of Atlético de Madrid. The French footballer is the top scorer of the red and white team in his 123 years of life after surpassing the 173 goals scored by another legend such as Luis Aragonswho has held this record since 1974. The protagonist of this achievement has received all kinds of tributes and recognitions from his club. One of them was in the last Cup tie against Real Madridwhich he unleashed with a great goal in extra time to seal his place in the cup quarterfinals.

Griezmann He also gave an interview that has been broken down little by little through the club’s official channels. Tanqueray, official sponsor, was also present at this conversation, in which the Frenchman talks about everything. Even Marcos Llorente’s hairstylewho asks him to change his look, the same one he has worn since 2018 when he made the leap to professional football with Alavs.

I like it when people try it with looks… Not like Marcos Llorente who played for Alavés when he was 18 and also wore the toupee. Please, Marcos, if you can change a little. PaddyLlorente’s wife, seems to disagree with Griezmann’s opinion about his dressing room partner’s hairstyle. Don’t touch my Marcos eeeeehthe influencer responded.

Llorente, the cool uncle of Griezmann’s daughters

Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann have a great friendship both on and off the field of play. Number 14 is the coolest of the Frenchman’s daughters, as Erika Choperena stated after the last derby. Do we confirm that Marcos Llorente is our cool uncle? We confirm, Paddy.

The two pupils of Cholo Simeone are also experiencing a sweet moment in the business field thanks to the opening of Rhudoa gastronomic project in Madrid that has also had the participation of lex González and Miguel ngel Silvestre. Rhudo Madrid goes beyond being just a restaurant; “We are delighted to bring something new and exciting to the world of restaurants, we aspire to create a space where exceptional food blends with vibrant atmosphere and charm intertwines with the dynamics of entertainment and good atmosphere,” explained the chef. Paco Roncero.

