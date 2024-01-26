Griezmann’s sweetest post-match

Antoine Griezmann was not the star of the night at the Metropolitano against Sevilla, as he had been a few days before in the previous tie against Real Madrid. But the Atlético de Madrid player celebrated his move to the Copa del Rey semi-finals like no one else. He did it on the grass and When he got home he had a very special moment. He was the one who lived with one of his children before going to bed.

Amaro, I missed a penalty, but we won. We are in the semis…, the footballer’s wife Erika Choperena wrote about a snapshot in which Griezmann appears talking to his son, four years old, who was still waiting for him with the Atlético de Madrid kit on.

Enlarge

The Frenchman, who shared the publication that his wife had posted on his networks minutes before, He was observing his little one’s concerns, while giving him one of those pieces of advice he will never forget. My boys, adds the discreet partner of the red-and-white soccer player. At 33 years old, he has just launched his own clothing brand.

Griezmann and Erika are one of the most stable couples in the world of football. They have been together for many years, when he was a member of Real Sociedad. They married in 2017, when their first daughter, Mia, had already been born. They are already parents of a large family.

Enlarge JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

A few days ago the five of them were seen together. It was in the tribute that the club paid to Griezmann for his record of goals with Atleti. The five jumped onto the grass and posed for the media.