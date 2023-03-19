Grizzlies beat the Warriors 133-119

Memphis Grizzlies’ Kennedy Chandler (1) heads for the basket as Golden State Warriors’ Anthony Lamb defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and four blocks in the Memphis Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter drive to beat the Golden State Warriors 133-119 on Saturday. at night.

Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis and Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points while shooting 7-of-10, including all four 3-pointers he attempted.

Jonathan Kuminga matched his season high with 24 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Poole had 21 points and Stephen Curry 16, but was only 5-of-15 from the field. Klay Thompson added 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, which is why the Warriors were just 43% shooting.

Golden State faced a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, but made 16 of 19 free throws and a handful of 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut Memphis’ lead. At the start of the final period, the Girrzlies only led 104-100.

The Warriors got within offensive possession a couple of times in the fourth quarter, but Memphis went on a 21-3 run to seal its fourth win in five games.