Grizzlies beat the Warriors 133-119

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 points and four blocks in the Memphis Grizzlies’ fourth-quarter drive to beat the Golden State Warriors 133-119 on Saturday. at night.
Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis and Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points while shooting 7-of-10, including all four 3-pointers he attempted.
Jonathan Kuminga matched his season high with 24 points to lead the Warriors. Jordan Poole had 21 points and Stephen Curry 16, but was only 5-of-15 from the field. Klay Thompson added 14 points on 6-of-17 shooting, which is why the Warriors were just 43% shooting.
Golden State faced a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, but made 16 of 19 free throws and a handful of 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut Memphis’ lead. At the start of the final period, the Girrzlies only led 104-100.
The Warriors got within offensive possession a couple of times in the fourth quarter, but Memphis went on a 21-3 run to seal its fourth win in five games.