Groningen and Heerenveen face each other for date 26

For the date 26 of the Netherlands – Eredivisie 2022-2023, Groningen and Heerenveen face each other tomorrow from 08:15 (Argentine time) at Euroborg.

Both teams will seek victory to climb the standings, after having been defeated in the match that each one played on the previous date.

Groningen was defeated at the AZ Stadion against AZ Alkmaar by 0-1 on the scoreboard. In the last matches of this season, they have won 1, tied 1 and lost 2. They scored 9 goals and have 4 in favor.

Heerenveen comes to this match after losing 2-4 against Ajax. In the last confrontations, they had 1 win, drew 1 time and lost 2 times. With 9 goals in favor, he has conceded 14 against.

In the most recent matches they have played in this tournament, the visiting team has won 3 matches and there have been 2 draws. The last time they played against each other in this tournament was on January 22, in the Netherlands – Eredivisie 2022-2023 tournament, and Heerenveen was victorious 3-1.

The host is in seventeenth place with 17 points (4 PG – 5 PE – 16 PP), while the visit accumulates 31 units and is in tenth place in the championship (8 PG – 7 PE – 10 PP).

The person in charge of delivering justice in the match will be Serdar Gözübüyük.

Groningen and Heerenveen hours, depending on the country

Argentina and Chile (Santiago): 08:15 hours

Colombia and Peru: 06:15 hours

Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 05:15 hours

Venezuela: 07:15 hours

Note and image source: DataFactory