Groundbreaking discovery: This bacterial enzyme turns air into clean energy

Can a bacterial enzyme solve our world’s energy problems? Australian researchers have now made a groundbreaking discovery.

It would be heavenly if the latest findings from an Australian research team could be put into practice on a large scale. Because then we would soon be able to produce electricity from air – very cleanly.

This is exactly what has now been observed on a small scale. Scientists at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia have discovered an enzyme that converts air into electricity, potentially opening up a nearly limitless source of clean energy. The enzyme comes from a very common soil bacterium called Mycobacterium smegmatis, as the researchers write in the science journal “Nature” write.

Discovered bacterial species survived in inhospitable conditions

The bacterial species is found in various soils as well as in the human body. The research group asked themselves how this bacterium can survive in extremely poor soil, i.e. what keeps it alive.

“We have known for some time that bacteria can use trace amounts of hydrogen in the air as an energy source to grow and survive, even in Antarctic soil, volcanic craters and in the depths of the ocean,” study leader Professor Chris Greening told the British daily “The Independent”. “But we didn’t know how they do it – until now”.

The scientists extracted an enzyme called huc from the bacteria and studied it using several cutting-edge methods. It quickly became clear that Huc converts gaseous hydrogen molecules from the ambient air into electricity. It was “remarkably efficient and amazingly stable,” as the researchers write in their study.

“Like a natural battery”

“Unlike all other known enzymes and chemical catalysts, it even uses hydrogen below atmospheric levels – just 0.00005 percent of the air we breathe,” said Dr. Rhys Grinter, co-author of the study.

So Huc is something like a natural battery that continuously generates electricity from air or from added hydrogen.

The research is still in its infancy, but the Australian researchers already see potential for “air-powered” electrical devices, for example as an alternative to solar-powered devices.

A huge advantage are the bacteria that produce enzymes like Huc. They are widespread and can also be bred in large quantities. The enzyme source should therefore never dry up. Experiments have also shown that it is possible to store purified Huc for long periods at temperatures around freezing point or up to 80 degrees Celsius without losing its ability to generate electricity.

According to the researchers, the immediate goal is to increase the production of Huc so that it can be used efficiently on a reasonable scale.