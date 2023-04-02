Group 5, second date in San Marcos: Everything that lives within hours of the concert in Lima

In social networks users share their experiences. Some fans continue to enter the venue a few minutes before the start of the show.
Through his Instagram account, Christian Yaipen announces that for the show on April 1 there will be more surprises. As recalled, the first date that was put up for sale was April 1, later for the 2nd of the same month and finally for March 31.
The entrance doors for the second day of the concert began at 4:00 p.m. Users report that they are taking their places while waiting for the show.
Christian Yaipen He shared an emotional message on his social networks: “How can I forget you if you have been the most beloved garment in my life! Thanks to everyone who was yesterday March 31 at the San Marcos Stadium, I’m still excited, happy, in shock. I still can’t believe that 50,000 souls are tuning in with Group 5 in the same place”.
There are more than nine hours to go before the concert of the Team 5 and from now on the users are excited to see the orchestra of cumbia.
Before the expected concert, the Team 5 performed the respective sound checks at the St. Mark’s Stadium. During rehearsals, Pedro Loli greeted a group of university students who were listening to him from the house of study.
surprise guests
On Friday, March 31, the Team 5 It had great guests, including Eddy Herrera, Raúl Romero and Mauricio Mesones. Taking into account the previous presentations of the ‘Peru Gold Group‘, it is likely that for the second date new faces will take the stage.
According to users, there is a high possibility that gianmarco, Noel Schajris, maricarmen marin, harmony 10, Amy Gutierrez, Daniela Darcourt either marine water be the ones chosen to accompany the cumbia band this Saturday April 1st.
Who will be the opening act?
It is expected that, as in the first date, Markos Joel Vásquez Minaya, artistically known as DJ Dangerbe in charge of animating the more than 32 thousand attendees hours before the second concert of the Team 5.
Setlist for the second date
“The Rhythm of My Heart”
“La Negrita Parranda”
“I fell in love with you, so what”
“Let’s bet I’m getting married”
“Monsefuana Party”
“To Cry Elsewhere”
“You Didn’t Teach Me to Forget You”
“The Missing You Do Me”
Restrictions and prohibited elements
As a security measure for attendees, it was determined that there are a series of objects that fans of the Team 5 they will not be able to enter the St. Mark’s Stadium.
– Audio or video recording devices.
– Weapons of any type and sharp cutting elements.
– Drones or any radio controlled device
– The entry of drinks and food is not allowed.