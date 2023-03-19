Growth in the tequila industry slows down

Guadalajara, Jal. After breaking record export figures for the thirteenth consecutive year in 2022, and breaking its own production record for the fifth year, this 2023 the tequila industry expects to grow in single digits, according to the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT). .

“This year, we expect a growth of between 6 and 7%, it would be a growth of one digit and not two as we had been growing,” the director of the National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT), Alfonso Alfonso told El Economista. Mojica.

He explained that in 2022, 650 million liters of the drink were produced, a figure that represented 34% growth compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, exports amounted to 420 million liters of which 85% were sold to the United States, which continues to be the main market for the national distillate.

“The United States continues to be our main market, and we are trying to diversify the markets a little more in Europe, Asia and Australia,” said the CNIT director.

Interviewed as part of the celebrations for National Tequila Day, which since 2019 has been celebrated in Mexico on the third Saturday of March, Mojica Navarro highlighted that in the domestic market, tequila is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in the country. , only after beer.

He said that tequila represents around 40% of the consumption of alcoholic beverages in Mexico, and competes with whiskey, vodka and rum.

“Tequila is the most versatile drink in the world, it can be consumed straight, in a cocktail, as an aperitif, as a digestive, that makes us a drink adaptable for all palates,” he stressed.

mixology

As part of the festivities for National Tequila Day, on Saturday night at the Municipal Palace of Guadalajara, the CNIT awarded the Tequila Mixology Contest, a contest created by the industry to promote new talent in the sector.

Mixologists from all over Mexico showcased innovative tequila-based cocktail creations.

First place went to Jaime Yair Antón Madrid, second place went to Gilbrán Eloy Gómez Mercado and third place went to Kytzia Alejandra Argaez Montes, who obtained an economic incentive of 25,000; 15,000 and 10,000 pesos respectively, in addition to a mixology kit and a collection of institutional tequila bottles.