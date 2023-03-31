Guadalupe Taddei is chosen by lottery as the new President of the INE

In an unprecedented act, due to the lack of consensus, the parliamentary leaders of the Chamber of Deputies They decided to carry out the selection process for four new directors of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Minutes before 2:00 a.m. this Friday, March 31, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies began with the insaculation procedure for the election of 4 electoral advisers of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute, who will carry out the task of April 4, 2023 to April 3, 2032.

Therefore, after a draw that lasted about an hour, the deputies chose Guadalupe Taddei Zavala as the first female director of the INE, for a period of nine years, replacing Lorenzo Córdova.

Likewise, by the same method, they were elected; Rita Bell Lopez Vences, Jorge Montano Ventura and Arturo Castillo Lozaas director and directors of the INE, who will occupy the positions that they left vacant, Daisy Favela, Cyrus Murayama and Roberto Ruiz Saldana.

For the election of these new directors, ballots were prepared with the name of each one of the 20 applicants that made up the four quintets, which were deposited in a transparent ballot box.

Once the ballots belonging to each quintet had been introduced, a scrutinizing secretary turned the ballot box to take, randomly and looking at the Plenary, the envelope with the name of the selected person.

At the end of the insaculation, the president of the Board of Directors, Santiago Creel (PAN), issued the declaration of election by insaculation of the electoral advisers, which was notified to the INE, the Senate of the Republic, the Federal Executive Power, the the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation.

Likewise, the president of San Lázaro issued a certificate where the names of the elected persons were recorded, for which he ordered that it be given the form of a decree and sent it to the Official Gazette of the Federation for its publication.

The elected councilors at the insaculation will protest before the General Council of the National Electoral Institute in session that is convened for that purpose.

Prior to the election, the parliamentary coordinator of MC, deputy Jorge Álvarez Máynez, affirmed that “it is not true that the majority of those who are in the quintets are morenistas or partisans”, therefore, he spoke out against the insaculation, because ” it is to renounce politics and our constitutional attribution”. Subsequently, the bench left the plenary session in rejection of the procedure.

On behalf of the “Va por México” coalition, made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD, deputy Luis Espinosa Cházaro said that the election by ballot is a constitutional process that was established due to the lack of agreement between the benches for the election of the and electoral advisers. “We are not going to stain the process and we are going to respect the result,” he said.

Deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña (PT) said that it is false that an effort has not been made to reach an agreement in the election, since the councilors who come out of the insaculation will have all the legitimacy and support of the Chamber of Deputies to lead the electoral processes of 2024.

And it is that previously, the Political Coordination Board of San Lázaro could not agree to choose the final candidates to occupy these councils.

According to the call, this March 30 was the deadline for the Jucopo to form agreements and put on the table the names of the four people to occupy the position of new electoral advisers, who must be approved by a qualified majority, that is, , by two thirds of the deputies present at the session.

However, as consensus was not reached, the Chamber of Deputies proceeded to vote for the four quintets presented by the Technical Evaluation Committee; a historic action for this process.

Guadalupe Taddei Zavala, the new president of the INE, and who was the head of the Sonora transparency institute, is one of the profiles that was pointed out due to her closeness to Morena, since she is a relative of the federal government superdelegate in the state of Sonora , Jorge Luis Taddei, in addition to being the aunt of Pablo Daniel Taddei, who was appointed as director of the company LitioMX, son of Jorge Taddei Bringas, delegate of the Secretary of Well-being in Sonora.

Meanwhile, Jorge Montaño Ventura, electoral prosecutor of Tabasco, also has experience as a magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF).

For her part, Rita Bell López Vences, has experience as an electoral adviser in Oaxaca; while Arturo Castillo Loza, have served as electoral advisor in the Electoral Institute and Citizen Participation of Jalisco, as well as advisor to the presidency of the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF.

Of the drawn characters who were left out of the contest and who were singled out for their ties to Morena, the case of Bertha Alcalde Luján, sister of the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), Luisa María Alcalde Luján and that of Netzaí Sandoval stand out. Ballesteros, brother of Irma Eréndira Sandoval, former Secretary of the Public Service (SFP).