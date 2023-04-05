Guanajuato bets on nature and adventure tourism

Guanajuato, Gto. In addition to being classified as the most important colonial tourist destination in the country, with six Magical Towns, two Heritage Cities and five archaeological zones, Guanajuato is committed to the adventure and nature segment, through various experiences such as ATV rides, bicycle mountain, ballooning, rappelling, hiking, horseback riding, to name a few.

Among the main attractions offered by the capital city, the urban-gastronomic bicycle tour through the Historic Center stands out, whose purpose is to discover its emblematic streets and enjoy gastronomy during the route.

To continue with the adventure, at sunset, a ride on ATVs through the main viewpoints is the best option, since you can see the underground street, alleys and tunnels that characterize the city.

The first stop is at the La Mina de Rayas viewpoint, where a small semicircular enclosure of quarry stone is located that offers a panoramic view of the capital; the mine is the oldest in the state and one of the oldest in the country.

Then, the viewpoint of Las Comadres, where you can see the city on the mountain from another perspective.

“Guanajuato is a city that throughout its life has had flooding problems because it was built on top of a ravine (…) But that geographical issue gives Guanajuato what it is today,” explains Raúl Jaramillo, president of the Association of Nature and Adventure Tourism of the state, during the tour that lasts between three and six hours.

between nature

A little over an hour from the capital Guanajuato is the municipality of Valle de Santiago, which covers an area of ​​835.7 square kilometers and represents 2.5% of the state’s area.

In addition, it is surrounded by seven inactive volcanic craters known as the 7 Luminaries, whose position mimics the formation of the Ursa Major constellation; In this region you can carry out activities such as hiking, rappelling and horseback riding.

The must-see sites are the Parangueo corner (extinct volcano with white sand in its crater) and the Hoya de Álvarez crater, which offer unique views among nature.

To reach the first crater it is necessary to go through a tunnel of almost 450 meters in length, whose view is limited to the lighting provided by the guides; at the end, the light indicates that what appears to be a white desert has been reached.

In this site the horseback riding is the main attraction. The tours last around four hours around the volcano, whose water changes color according to the season.

But if what you are looking for is to have experiences such as rappelling and hiking, Hoya de Álvarez is the right place, since the destination is declared a Protected Natural Area and its main economic activity is agriculture. In addition, it is the largest of the craters and has springs that gush from its rocks.

According to Raúl Jaramillo, the recommendation is to carry out all the activities accompanied by certified tour operators, because thanks to their training they provide the necessary experience and security.

“We have all the certifications, we are one of the eight companies in Mexico that are ruled by the regulations that correspond to us.”

