Guarda has the capacity to be a “true ‘hub'” in technology

“NoWe, in Guarda, have the capacity to become the true ‘hub’ of the interior (of the country), in terms of technology, of entrepreneurship in the interior of Portugal, based on the digital transition, attracting new companies and more highly qualified human resources”, said the mayor today at the opening session of the conference “Guarda – Levers for Sustainable Economic Development”, held within the scope of the municipal initiative “Guarda Conferences”.

According to Sérgio Costa, the new Technological Space of the Historic Center, recently inaugurated, “is a true success story, repopulating with people and companies” that area of ​​the city, “following other new areas of business location”.

He then spoke of logistics, “one of the great factors of attraction and employability” of the county and the region, and of the Logistics Platform and the importance of starting Porto Seco’s activity, which he hopes could happen this year, which will complete “in a the ‘hub’ of the countryside in Guarda is perfect”.

“Our municipality now has a strong presence of large industrial units linked to logistics and distribution, very much geared towards export, being one of the largest private employers in the region”, he added.

The mayor recalled in his speech that Guarda “has roads, has a railway, has logistics parks, has communication and energy infrastructures, which will project its real estate assets into the future”.

“The added value that these infrastructures offer to investments and logistical projects, combined with the digital tradition and the collaborative logistics laboratory created by the Polytechnic of Guarda, are key factors for its success and guarantee of profitability”, he underlined.

Sérgio Costa also noted that the union of Porto Seco, the Logistics Platform and the Road and Rail Terminal “will be fundamental for the creation of a new national logistics platform, providing economic added value to these real estate assets”.

“But we always want to go further, but closer. And, for that reason, we are creating new areas of business location, leveraging telework as a differentiating lever in today’s digital and technological world”, he said.

The autarchy that leads everything will do “to attract more companies and innovation to the interior of the country, fulfilling the territorial plan”.

In his speech, Sérgio Costa also said that the “city of 15 minutes” has in Guarda “one of its practical examples”, since “work, commerce, education, health and culture are incomparably more accessible than in the big centres”.

The municipality he leads is focused on “perennially attracting and retaining people with jobs and more economy, contributing to competitiveness, sustainable development and the fundamental territorial cohesion of the country”, he stressed.

The conference, which started at 10:00 am, in Sala António de Almeida Santos, in the Paços do Concelho da Guarda building, with the participation of several guest speakers, discussed topics such as “The role of academia in the development of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem “, “The importance of next generation networks in attracting investment and retaining people” and “Technology and innovation as plan A and B for economic growth”.

The closing session is scheduled for 12:45 pm, with the presence of the Minister of Territorial Cohesion, Ana Abrunhosa.

Read Also: TikTok sued in Portugal. Claims of 1.12 billion at stake