Guardians edge Mariners on error in 10th

Myles Straw, center, celebrates as Cleveland Rangers teammate Jose Ramirez scores in the 10th inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

SEATTLE (AP) — José Ramírez scored on a bases-loaded error by catcher Cal Raleigh in the tenth inning, and the Cleveland Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Sunday in the first duel settled in extra innings in this campaign.

Tim Herrin, a 26-year-old left-hander, struck out all four Mariners he faced in his major league debut. He is the first pitcher to accomplish that feat since the mound was moved to its current distance from home plate in 1893, according to the Elias Sport Bureau.

Mike Zunino, a former Seattle hitter, hit a three-run homer and had three hits for Cleveland, which rallied three times and won three of four in the series against Seattle.

Ramirez was intentionally walked. Penn Murfee (0-1) loaded the bases with a walk to Josh Bell.

Josh Naylor grounded out to reliever Gabe Speier, who threw home for the forceout to Steven Kwan. Catcher Cal Raleigh, who attempted a 1-2-3 double play, sent his throw too low.

The ball bounced off first baseman Ty France for an error that allowed Ramírez to score.

For the Guardians, the Dominicans Amed Rosario 5-1, Ramírez 4-1, Óscar González 4-0. Venezuelans Gabriel Arias 5-1, Andrés Giménez 4-1 with a run scored. The Colombian Meybris Viloria 1-0.

For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 5-2 with a run scored and an RBI Teoscar Hernández 4-1. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez 5-2 with two runs scored and one pushed.