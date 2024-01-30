Guardiola is clear about his future at Manchester City

LONDON -. Coach Pep Guardiola has “everything you need” in the Manchester City where he “still feels good”, and “does not think” about leaving the club he has coached since 2016, the Spaniard declared on Tuesday.

“I have everything a coach can dream of having,” he declared at a press conference, when asked about the departures at the end of this season of Jurgen Klopp and Xavi Hernández, coaches respectively of Liverpool and FC Barcelona.

In Manchester “the board has always supported me,” insisted the 53-year-old coach. “We have changed many players in seven years but they have all supported me in an incredible way.”

“It’s a good environment and I have everything I need. I still feel good and of course, one day it will be over, but I’m not thinking about that right now,” he concluded.

Picsart_23-05-18_18-05-39-561.jpg Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after Bernardo Silva’s first goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Manchester. AP Photo/Jon Super

The former Spanish midfielder left his position as coach of FC Barcelona after four years (2008-2012) and spent three on the Bayern Munich bench (2013-2016) before arriving in the north of England.

In seven seasons, Guardiola has won fifteen major titles with the Citizens, including five championships and the club’s first Champions League, in June 2023.

Last year they also won the European Super Cup in August and the Club World Cup in December.

City, currently second in the Premier League before matchday 22, also remains in contention in the English Cup and the Champions League.

