Guardiola replaced Haaland despite his hattrick and ironized Lionel Messi

After the game in which Manchester City beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final with three goals from Erling Haalandtwo of Julian Alvarez and one of Palmerthe Spanish coach was ironic about the controversy generated in the last Champions League game.

At a press conference and with a smile on his face, Pep Guardiola He expressed: “I took him out after the three goals so he doesn’t break Messi’s record in the FA Cup. I try to punish my players. That’s my intention.”

In this way, days after the five goals scored by the Norwegian striker against Leipzig in the round of 16 of the top European competition, the Spaniard took lightly some of the criticism that he had taken away his scorer so that did not break the record Lionel Messi.

The captain of the Argentina World Champion Team in Qatar 2022 now shares the record for having scored the most goals in a single Champions League match, which It dates from a match in the 2011/2012 season between Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen of Germany for the round of 16.