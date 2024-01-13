Gucci’s new artistic director reveals his first men’s collection

MILN.- Gucci’s new artistic director, Sabato de Sarno, revealed his first men’s collection on Friday in Milan, a mix of elegance and fantasy that seeks to relaunch sales of the iconic brand.

The 40-year-old creator, originally from Naples, revisits the wardrobe of the classic gentleman with a playful spirit. To do this, he added small eccentric touches to the clothes, such as sparkling necklaces and glittery T-shirts.

Gucci inaugurated Milan Men’s Fashion Week, with 74 events until Tuesday, including catwalk shows and presentations.

The mannequins presented the new creations in a huge hangar on the northern outskirts of the city, decorated in a minimalist way.

The mannequins featured ultra-long ties, worn as if they were a handkerchief over tight or loose double-breasted suits, or sometimes over bare breasts.

“It is a story of joy of living, of passion, of humanity, of people, of real life, of irreverent glamour, provocation, confidence, simplicity, immediate feelings and emotions,” the stylist wrote in a note about the collection.

The collection, conceived for autumn-winter 2024/25, was titled “Ancora” (“More”, in Italian).

The color palette, rather sober, includes gray and royal blue, passing through burgundy red to olive green.

Sabato De Sarno was appointed in January 2023 by the French luxury group Kering to relaunch sales of the iconic Italian brand. The creator worked for Valentino for 14 years after working at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana.

Gucci accounts for more than half of Kering’s sales, but its revenue fell 13% during the third quarter of 2023.

“Gucci is in a transition phase. Alessandro Michele’s creative reinvention gave excellent results,” but customers ended up getting fed up, Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein, explained to AFP.

“Today, Gucci must find new energy and new ideas to generate enthusiasm among consumers,” he said.

