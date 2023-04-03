Guillermo del Toro, Pedro Pascal and other celebrities arrive in the Spider-Verse

Sony’s new tape, “Spider-Man Acroos the Spider-Verse”, is getting closer to release and this has raised the excitement of fans around the world, so the studio has taken the opportunity to surprise them with some celebrities in their arachnid version.

Through his official Twitter account, Sony Pictures has shared some illustrations inspired by the world of the famous superhero from Marvel, who we will soon see again on the screens with the name of Miles Morales.

With the style of the illustrator @kristaferanka, the production company launched the facets of figures like Guillermo del Toro, Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal and other celebrities in the style of SpidermanHere are some of the most surprising.

These celebrities join the world of Spider-Man in these illustrations

One of the celebrities that caused the biggest stir for staying true to his essence was Guillermo del Torowho with a mask, shiny glasses and a suit with spider details conquered the fans of the character.

Another of the stars of the moment that did not go unnoticed by Sony is Peter Pascal, who was enlightened, along with other prominent Latinos such as Bad Bunny and the singer anittawho were also illustrated in the style of ‘Friendly Neighbor’.

On the other hand, celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyonce tThey were also part of these postcards, added to other great figures of social networks, music, acting and sports at an international level.

When does Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse premiere?







The second part of the story started in the first installment of 2018, following Miles, who along with Gwen Stacy will travel to the multiverse to join a much larger team of spiders that will seek to protect reality.

The premiere of the tape is scheduled for June 2, 2023 and is in charge of Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, responsible for the successful ‘The LEGO Movie’ of 2014.

