Guillermo Fernndez sings about love in Miami

MIAMI.- The Argentine singer Guillermo Fernndez He returns to sing about love in Miami after a decade of absence from the stages of the city that he made his own in the 90s with romantic songs that, in his voice, played on the radio.

Now Fernndez returns hand in hand with Tango Lovers in the concert In love with Tango, the name with which the company that the Uruguayan Alfredo Lrida founded on February 14, 20 years ago, was born with the purpose of internationalizing and bringing this River Plate genre to new generations. The occasion will also serve to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Tango Lovers.

This is a concert that has to do with love because that is Valentine’s Day, February 14. So, that’s why we also named it Enamorados del Tango, also, because it is the origin of this wonderful show, said Guillermo Fernández in an interview with DIARIO LAS AMRICAS.

That night, on the stage of the Flamingo Theater Bar, the singer, who explained why he is passionate about tango, will present his new album, The tango singer.

I am very in love with tango. For me, it is one of the music I like most in life. His poetry, his musicality is really impressive. I consider that tango is one of the most interesting folklores in the world. It has something very special, a kind of healthy symbiosis where the composer and the author seem to be one, because the song emerges in such a spontaneous way and with a fluidity that it seems to have been written by a single person, he explained.

And the tango expresses the essence of the Argentine soul that is so nourished by nostalgia.

I believe that tango describes the essence of the Argentinean. There is no genre in the world that describes nostalgia the way tango describes it. And it has to do with our ancestors who came from Spain, from Italy, from Poland, from Israel, and it has to do with the Argentines or the people from the River Plate who emigrate to other countries, leaving their land, their families, sometimes even their children,” express.

It is this peculiar characteristic that allows tango to go far and cross the language barrier by connecting through the feeling it transmits.

And almost always the song is written by two. And that, precisely, is what makes it penetrate other cultures. I work a lot in Europe, in countries like Germany, Holland, Sweden, Russia, and I sing Spanish. And many people tell me that they understand the song. And I think it has to do with what comes out of that strong union of the composer and the author, he commented.

It is an emission of a feeling that has to do with how the song comes out. How when I sing Return, for example, which is a really very sentimental, very nostalgic song. People feel that nostalgia. It’s impressive, even though they don’t speak Spanish, he added.

About that time when his voice was heard on the Miami radio in ballads like With my heart in my hand o EnsameI remembered that it was not something that was proposed.

I can tell you that it was even a coincidence. I worked here in the United States, what I did more than anything was produce. I am a record producer and musical arranger. So, he was an arranger for other artists and produced other singers. And in the time I had left, I recorded two ballads. But, as a hobby, I didn’t send them to Sony. And at Sony they hired me within a month, six months later I was recording an album, which went gold in seven passes.

The Flamingo Theater Bar, where you can sing on February 14, brings back fond memories.

I lived for a couple of years in that same building upstairs. So it brings back good memories for me. The place is wonderful. The Flamingo is one of the most beautiful nightclubs in Miami. And I have known him for many years.

Before performing at the Flamingo Theater Bar, Fernndez will perform in Sunny Isles on February 11. The concert In love with Tango will also arrive in Manhattan, New York, on the 17th.

Guillermo Fernndez will be accompanied by Argentine musicians Lautaro and Emiliano Greco.

For tickets visit the page tangolovers.com.