Guitarist and composer Slash announces album for May

MIAMI.- He Composer and guitarist Grammy winner Slash announced the sixth album titled solo Orgy of the Damnedwhich will be released on May 17 through Gibson Records, and is now available for pre-sale.

“A collection of 12 dynamic songs that shakes up and revitalizes blues classics with a simple, instinctive approach, Slash’s new album, Orgy of the Damned, creates a unique expression that pays tribute to the blues,” the production highlighted in a statement.

The first single, Killing Floor, – featuring AC/DC’s Brian Johnson on vocals and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler on harmonica – is an electrifying, raucous, wild version of the blues standard set by American musician Howlin’ Wolf in Chicago in 1964.

Tribute to Howlin’ Wolf

“Killing Floor is one of my favorite Howlin’ Wolf songs, but also one of the riffs (often repeated phrase) of iconic blues that really moved me when I was a young guitarist. I always wanted to pay tribute to him in some way and this album was the perfect vehicle. However, playing it with this band and with Brian Johnson singing, was an achievement I never would have imagined at the time. Not to mention Steven Tyler’s talent on the harmonica,” Slash said.

“When Slash asked me to sing on Killing Floor, I said yes without thinking twice. It was one of the first songs I learned with my first band; When he played me the backing track, it was a no-brainer and Steven’s work on the harmonica is incredible. I had a lot of fun with Slash in the studio and I think we did justice to this great classic song. Let’s rock,” Brian Johnson added in said statement.

Nostalgic guide to the past

By reinterpreting songs, both well-known and largely unknown, Slash offers in Orgy of the Damned a nostalgic nod to the past while revitalizing the songs with his inimitable guitar playing and collaborative spirit.

For Orgy of the Damned, the guitarist reteamed with historic producer Mike Clink and recruited the album’s various guest vocalists, including Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson and Beth Hart, similar to her solo LP Slash, of 2010.

To complete his band in the studio and on tour, the songwriter reunited with two of his 1990s Blues Ball bandmates, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy Andreadis, and hired drummer Michael Jerome. and singer and guitarist Tash Neal.

About the life of the guitarist

Although he grew up in England, Slash’s American grandmother introduced him to the blues from a young age and he was immediately captivated by BB King. At the same time, his parents raised him with sounds of the rock ‘n’ roll British music from the 60s, from The Who to The Kinks.

Once he moved to Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles, the musician found himself surrounded by rock and folk singers, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Neil Young, who eventually inspired his playing and to write songs. It wasn’t until he started playing guitar that the artist realized that all of his favorite musicians had been influenced by the same BB King blues records that he had listened to when he was a child.

Orgy of the Damned It will also be available on vinyl and CD. For more information, you can visit www.slashonline.com.