Guiyang, China, March 18, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

A news report from Huanqiu.com: Shortly after 9:00 am, a conference room in the data center was packed with participants. Zhang Xian, the project manager of the Engineering Construction Department at China Mobile (Guizhou) Big Data Center, began by discussing a joint design review.

The proposed project is China Mobile (Guizhou) Big Data Center Phase III, which is expected to have an installed capacity of more than 7,000 racks and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

From 2014 to 2019, China Mobile (Guizhou) Big Data Center Phase I and II in Gui’an New Area were completed and put into operation. “Phase II was supposed to last two years, but was completed within a year due to the increasing demand for big data application scenarios and data,” said Zhang Xian.

In 2021, Guizhou approved the construction of a national (Guizhou) hubs node for the development of China’s integrated computing power network, which will become a key computing power base of the national “Eastern Digital and Western Computing” project, which will then become a new target for the development of digital economy in Guizhou.

“The Guizhou Hub hub will be located around Gui’an, which is also a great opportunity for Gui’an. It is a glorious task and a great responsibility,” said Ma Ningyu, mayor of Guiyang and director of Gui’an New Area Management Committee.

“From the perspective of computing power development, Gui’an is the ideal location,” he added.

Characterized by a wide distribution of karst landscapes, Guizhou has a stable geological structure and rich resources of hydroelectric power and coal. More importantly, the average annual temperature in Guizhou is only 14-16℃, which is suitable for reducing data center energy consumption.

At present, Guizhou is accelerating the construction of its first national big data pilot zone and innovation zone for digital economy development. This initiative has resulted in the construction and operation of 37 major data centers. So far, Guizhou has 18 large and very large data centers, including eight very large. This makes Guizhou one of the regions with the largest concentration of large and very large data centers in the world. Server capacity in Guizhou has reached 2.25 million units, with an average delivery rate of 56.5 percent. This capacity allows the province to be directly connected to the backbone network of 16 provinces and 32 cities across the country.

Data centers play a crucial role in improving overall computing performance. They provide the necessary computing support for post-production and rendering of films. Gui’an Supercomputing Center participated in the post-production and rendering of films planned for the 2023 Spring Festival, such as The Wandering Earth II, Deep Sea and Boonie Bears: Guardian Code.

underneath The Wandering Earth IIwhich is considered a milestone in the history of Chinese sci-fi film, and the Gui’an Supercomputing Center’s rendering computing power reached an impressive 30 percent.

“In The Wandering Earth II, there are many images of space infrastructure and fighter jets that have been rendered with great precision and lots of processing power. It took the supercomputer center seven or eight hours to render each image. The 24-hour real-time rendering greatly enhanced the film’s visual splendor. Without the help of the supercomputing center, it would take 10 years to produce the film from rendering to release,” said Peng Benqian, deputy director of the Department of Technology and Research of Gui’an New Area Science & Technology Innovation Industry Development Co , ltd

Statistics show that in 2022, the Gui’an Supercomputing Center has supported more than 200,000 users in more than 50 countries and regions with cloud rendering computing power. The center has been involved in the making of around 50 film and television productions totaling around 69 million hours, including Three-Body, New Gods: Yang Jian and Ordinary Hero. Average server utilization was over 80 percent, contributing to around 6.381 billion box office earnings and around 115 billion views.

According to Ma Ningyu, Gui’an is accelerating the formation of a collaborative innovation system that integrates “cloud, computing, data and network” resources, with computing power as the core productivity factor and data as the core production factor, to build a national base to support computing power and build a national hub for the dissemination of data elements.

In the afternoon, Zhang Xian also discussed some details of the tender and the drafting of the technical specifications with his colleagues. “After construction starts, I will work most of the time at the construction site, monitoring the process and quality, solving problems directly on site, and checking the construction progress at the end of each day,” says Zhang Xian. ´

