Gulf of Morbihan: real estate still on the rise

“After two years of boom, the real estate market is tending to slow down in many areas of Morbihan. While prices have continued to rise in the department, the volume of transactions has been falling since the summer,” summarizes Pierre-Olivier Rogeon, president of the Chamber of Notaries of Morbihan. These are therefore formal: prices continued to rise, but the market stabilized at the end of 2022.. “The market is very healthy, not very speculative”, confirms Jean-Philippe Beaulieu of Century 21 Beaulieu, in Vannes.

All about real estate in Rennes and its region Find our file to know the latest trends and real estate prices in Rennes, Saint-Malo, Dinard, Brest, Côtes d’Armor, Finistère or in Morbihan.

“Stone remains a safe haven. Morbihan is very attractive, because there is an extraordinary quality of life there,” continues Pierre-Olivier Rogeon. The scarcity of goods leads to a slowdown in the rise in prices and the number of transactions. There are very few properties on the market and, if i