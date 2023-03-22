‘Gunman’ Thomas Cashman sobs ‘I’m a father, not a killer’ as he denies murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9

A MAN accused of shooting a nine-year-old girl today sobbed as he told jurors: ‘I’m a father, not a killer’.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman chased drug dealer Joseph Nee at her home in Liverpool.

Thomas Cashman has denied the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel Credit: Facebook

Olivia was shot and killed in her family home Credit: PA

The youngster’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured in the horror on August 22 last year.

Thomas Cashman, who denies murder, continued giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court today.

The 34-year-old cried saying he was “sewn up” by Olivia’s death.

Cashman added: “I’m being blamed for something I didn’t do.

“I didn’t do it and I take the blame for it.

“I am accused of having killed a child and I have my own children.

“I’m a dad, I’m not a killer, I’m a dad.

“I’m being blamed for something I didn’t do. »

Cashman, who admitted to being a “high profile cannabis trafficker”, told jurors that at the time of the shooting he had around £10,000 in cash with a friend called Craig Byrne.

He claimed to have made a ‘spliff’ in Craig’s kitchen, then went to the back garden to have a ‘general chat’ with his pal.

Cashman said when he later went to the front garden he could hear sirens and was told there were “police everywhere”.

The alleged shooter also today claimed that a woman who heard him confess was ‘trying to ruin his life’ because he wouldn’t leave his partner for her.

He said her boyfriend owed her a £25,000 drugs debt so she wanted him ‘out of the way’.

But she in turn claims that Cashman went to her house after the shooting to change clothes where she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

He told the court that if he had been there that night he would have been filmed by CCTV.

Cashman added, “I’m not a magician, I can’t just magically disappear. »

Jurors also heard about his movements on the day Olivia was killed after being captured by CCTV and doorbell cameras.

Prosecutors allege Cashman walked and traveled in his van in the area prior to a plan to find Nee and perform a “hit.”

But he insists the movements were more about a “typical” day of selling cannabis – including dropping off drugs and collecting money from various addresses.

He said: “What you see here is typical of a local boy selling cannabis in the area. »

Cashman denies murder, attempted murder of Nee, injuring with intent to seriously injure Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.