Guty Carrera ended with Brenda Zambrano a month ago and he is calm

After Brenda Zambrano revealed that his relationship with Guty Carrera ended because he reminded him of his past and was not a retailer, the closest environment of “Potro” said that he is calm and dedicated to his new projects.

“Brenda and Guty broke up, each one goes on with their lives. A month has passed, he is dedicated to his YouTube program ”our source pointed out.

On the other hand, in their social networks Carrera He has asked that the residents of Trujillo, Piura, Tumbes and Chiclayo be supported with food and everything possible, who have lost everything due to the heavy rains caused by the cyclone Yours.

WHAT DID BRENDA SAY?

Brenda Zambrano gave an interview to the YouTube channel ‘Doble G’ and spoke for the first time about the reasons for his break with Guty Career, the well-known ‘Potro’ of the local show business. The Mexican actress called the ex-reality boy “bastard” for not having things clear in her romance and for having criticized her for her past.

“ He was very annoyed by my past in Acapulco Shore, that I played playboy, he was always criticizing me about my past . The guy was not detailed at all, hopefully he will with the next girlfriend and see the mistakes he had with me. I always gave an image that my relationship was perfect, that is the bad thing about social networks, you invent a life that is not“, said.

The controversial Mexican artist also assured that on social networks they showed themselves as the perfect couple when the reality was different. As she mentioned, some users have turned their backs on her for ending Guty Career.

“ I painted the perfect man and the perfect relationship, everyone loved us as a couple. Everything went to shit because I don’t love him anymore, I told him I don’t want to be with him that I’m not happy, it was difficult for him to understand, and well, I’m the bad guy in the story… Everyone applauds him that he left me because I’m crazy and toxic, that is, I’m the bad guy for what They see it on TV,” he added.

BRENDA ZAMBRANO CALLS GUTY “CABRON”

at another time, Brenda Zambrano She said that she is improving, because the break also hurt, however, she made it clear that now her only priority is her. She even confessed that Guty Carrera did not want to get married, but when she decided to end the relationship, she went to her mother to ask for her daughter’s hand.

“ What am I doing with a bastard who doesn’t have things clear, that goes for 4 years, you don’t know if he wants to get married, if he wants to have children, what future awaits you, what do you want? . There are things that he failed and that I also failed, so I said that I no longer wanted, I did not feel comfortable living with him. Now he did want to get married, go ask my mom for her hand without my consent, things like that that were no longer parents. I’m very sorry, you can’t force a person that he loves you and force him to be with you, ”she pointed out.

BRENDA IS IN THERAPY AFTER AN END WITH GUTY

The Mexican Brenda Zambrano spoke for the first time about his relationship with Guty Career and confirmed that she is undergoing psychological treatment after ending her romance with the Peruvian. The former member of Acapulco Shore stated that during their relationship she stopped being herself and avoided going out or inviting her friends to her house because her partner was upset with her.

“I am in therapy and the psychologist told me that it will hurt and I tell her: “I already suffered and cried in the relationship” (…) Now I am free, I can dress as I want, I can go out wherever I want, get to the time you want. In that relationship, I felt that it was not me because, as always, many times, we put the other person first. He was always first or it was: “I’m not going out because he gets angry, I don’t want my friends to come (to my house) because he gets angry ” expressed in an interview with Double G.