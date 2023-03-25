Guyana: a GIGN gendarme killed during an operation against clandestine gold diggers, Emmanuel Macron expresses “his great emotion”

The gendarme was taking part in an operation to combat illegal gold panning in Guyana.

A GIGN gendarme was killed during a mission to combat illegal gold panning in GuyanaSaturday, March 25. “The Chief Marshal Arnaud Blanc fell under fire”, announced Emmanuel Macron on Twitter. The President of the Republic hailed “with emotion his courage and his commitment”. “My condolences to his partner and his two children, to his family and his comrades”he added.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also expressed his “very strong emotion” on Twitteraddressing his “sincere condolences and all my support to his family, loved ones and comrades”. Earlier in the day, the site News17 reported that a soldier from the branch of the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN) had been shot and killed during an operation on the night of Friday to Saturday.

The group is “taken to task by an armed gang”learned France Télévisions from the gendarmerie, which specifies that Arnaud Blanc was “mortally shot”. The gendarme was a gendarmerie non-commissioned officer of the GIGN branch in Cayenne

and participated in “a mission with our armed forces in Maripasoula (on the western border with Suriname) in order to fight against illegal gold mining, specifies the Elysée in a press release. The gendarme had been engaged since 2009 in the national gendarmerie and had served in Cayenne since 2019.