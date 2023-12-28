Guyana denies plans for offensive action against Venezuela

GEORGETOWN.- The vice president of Guyana , Barrat Jagdeo responded this Thursday to the military actions undertaken by the regime of Nicolas Maduro within the framework of the growing tension due to the presence of the HMS Trent, a British warship, in the disputed waters of the Essequibo territory.

Guyana, a former British colony, stresses that the arrival of HMS Trent is part of routine defense exercises and has no hostile intentions.

“These are measures that were planned for a long time and are routine and part of building our defense capability,” Jagdeo said. “We do not plan to invade Venezuela, President Maduro knows it (…), we do not have any plan to take offensive action against Venezuela,” he reiterated.

The ship is scheduled to remain off the coast of Guyana for less than a week to carry out open sea defense exercises, with no plans to dock in Georgetown.

Military exercises in Venezuela

Tension in the region escalated with the activation of more than 5,600 troops by Venezuela in response to the presence of the British ship. Maduro ordered the mobilization of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in the Eastern Caribbean of Venezuela, considering the arrival of the HMS Trent as a threat to the peace and sovereignty of the country.

The Government of Guyana reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy and dialogue, underlining the importance of resolving territorial disputes peacefully. Despite the growing tension, Vice President Jagdeo insisted that Guyana is not seeking confrontation and will continue with scheduled activities with the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom expressed its support for Guyana. Venezuela, for its part, maintains that Essequibo is part of its territory, based on historical agreements prior to the independence of Guyana in 1966.

The situation becomes more complex with the recent holding of a referendum on the sovereignty of Essequibo in Venezuela, increasing fear of an armed conflict in the region. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) could play a crucial role in resolving these territorial disputes.

Source: With information from AFP