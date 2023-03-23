Gvardiol clause: Leipzig wants to cheat

There is hardly a top club where Josko Gvardiol (21) is not on the list. This is how Manchester City is planning FT-Info another attempt at the central defender. Already in winter, the Guardiola club was ready to pay 110 million euros for Gvardiol.

That wasn’t enough, just like the 90 million euros promised by Chelsea FC last summer. A specific topic is Gvardiol, among other things, at Real Madrid. Who wins the race is open – just like the time and transfer fee.

In the summer of 2024 there should be an exit clause of 112 million euros, for less RB Leipzig should hardly lift the thumb after this season. The Saxons are already preparing for a possible sale.

Immediate payment or wait

As the Croatian portal ‘Germanijak’ reports, RB Gvardiol’s ex-club Dinamo Zagreb wants to buy the resale clause. During the transfer in summer 2021, a corresponding passage was agreed, which guarantees the Croatians 20 percent of the transfer fee in the event of a future Gvardiol transfer.

Dinamo are happy to wave another 20 million euros plus X after Leipzig had already paid 18 million almost two years ago. According to ‘Germanijak’, the Bundesliga club would hardly offer more than ten million euros for the clause to be deleted.

At first glance, a bad deal for the 23-time Croatian champions. The advantage: the sum would flow immediately – the risk that Gvardiol would not change after all or for a lower amount would be eliminated. According to ‘Germanijak’, however, the tendency in Zagreb is not to enter into such an agreement.