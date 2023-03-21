Gwyneth Paltrow in court for injuring man on skis

The actress is accused of injuring a man in a 2016 skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Start of trial this Tuesday for Gwyneth Paltrow. According Sky Newsthe American actress is accused of seriously injuring a 76-year-old man in 2016 during a skiing accident at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

According to the victim, Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, the star was hurtling down the slopes so recklessly that they collided hard, leaving him on the ground after the impact.

His lawyers also claimed during the trial that Gwyneth Paltrow rammed him “bringing him down hard, knocking him out and causing him brain damage, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

$300,000 in damages

Terry Sanderson had brought a first lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow in 2019, claiming the actress 3.1 million dollars (nearly 2.9 million euros) in damages, but this request had been rejected by justice.

At the time, the former optometrist assured that after hitting him, “Gwyneth Paltrow got up and went back to skiing”, leaving him “in shock, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.

This time, the 76-year-old man asks the actress to pay him 300,000 dollars (nearly 280,000 euros), and claims that this accident is the result of negligence on the part of the ski area and that he left physical and emotional wounds.

Aside, Gwyneth Paltrow also filed a lawsuit against Terry Sanderson “for a token dollar” and defended herself claiming the 76-year-old was behind the collision. Still ongoing, the trial is expected to end on March 30.