Gwyneth Paltrow in court: skiing accident not her fault

Gwyneth Paltrow testifying at her trial. © Rick Bowmer/AP Pool/dpa

The actress collided with a man on the runway. She is now being blamed while speaking of sexual harassment. The process at a glance.

Park City – Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has denied causing a skiing accident in 2016. According to US media, the 50-year-old Oscar winner, who is currently on trial in the US state of Utah for the accident, testified on Friday (local time) that the plaintiff “skied right into my back”. .

Paltrow went on to say she was confused and initially feared the encounter was a prank or sexual in nature. “I was skiing and two skis got between my skis and pushed my legs apart. And then a body pressed against me. And I heard a very strange grunting sound.” It was a bizarre incident: “I was frozen and a few seconds later I got very angry,” she added.

quarrel continues

The skier had already filed a lawsuit against the US actress in 2019. Paltrow was skiing “out of control” on a slope and injured him in a collision, the plaintiff, who is now 76 years old according to US media, claimed in court documents. The incident happened in the Deer Valley ski area in Utah.

The plaintiff, who reported, among other things, of broken ribs and a brain injury, had initially demanded more than three million US dollars in damages. A judge has since dismissed some of the allegations and reduced the potential compensation claim to $300,000.

Scenes from the courtroom

During Paltrow’s testimony, an attorney for the plaintiff suggested that the actress and her client re-enact the accident scene. But the judge granted an objection. So the attorney walked around the courtroom trying to recreate the accident.

Paltrow’s statement (“Shakespeare in Love”, “Avengers: Endgame”) was broadcast live. The process is expected to take about a week, US media reported. Paltrow’s children and her husband, who were present at the accident, are expected to testify in the coming week, as will the plaintiff.

Paltrow has filed a countersuit. She is demanding a dollar and reimbursement of her legal fees. Eight jurors are required to make a decision in the trial. dpa