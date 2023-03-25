Gwyneth Paltrow says she feels “sorry” for her plaintiff but is not guilty

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 22 (EFE).- Gwyneth Paltrow testified this Friday from the stand of the civil trial she is facing for a ski accident in Utah that although she feels “sorry” for her plaintiff, she is not responsible for the problems you are going through.

“I am very sorry for him, it seems that he has had a very difficult life, but I did not cause the accident, so I cannot be blamed for what happened to him afterwards,” Paltrow said during the fourth day of trial.

The “Shakespeare in Love” actress is being sued for $300,000 for colliding with Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, when the two were skiing down a slope at Deer Valley Resort in Utah (USA) in 2016.

Sanderson filed the lawsuit against the actress in 2019 alleging that Paltrow had hit him “for reckless skiing” and that the accident left him with a concussion, four broken ribs and lasting brain damage.

In addition, he assured that after the accident the Oscar winner abandoned him without giving him her name or a contact telephone number so that he could contact her if he needed help.

In her version of events, totally opposite to that of the 76-year-old man, Paltrow said that she was enjoying a day of skiing with her family when she felt an impact on her back that knocked her to the ground.

“My head was trying to make sense of what was happening,” Paltrow said, detailing that for a moment she was “frozen” and thought it could be an act of sexual harassment.

This Friday, Paltrow affirmed that the accident was not a “hit and run”, since he assured that once the incident was over, he waited for the man to get up and confirm that he was okay, before leaving the scene to meet again. with his family.

He also commented that out of “anger” and “disgust” the accident caused him, he yelled at Sanderson, “You skied right into my fucking back!” and apologized for “cursing” at the time.

Paltrow countersued Sanderson after being sued in 2019 for $1, plus attorneys’ fees.

The trial began on Tuesday, January 21, and among the witnesses who have spoken are people close to the plaintiff, such as two of his daughters, who have assured that their father’s life and personality changed abysmally since the accident.

The actress’s children, Moses and Apple, who were with their mother the day of the accident, as well as some of the Deer Valley Resort staff, are expected to testify next week.

In addition, an animated reconstruction of the events will also be reviewed.