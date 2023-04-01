Gwyneth Paltrow trial: Juror claims actress’ win unrelated to fame

The actress was being prosecuted for her involvement in a skiing accident in 2016. A jury unanimously agreed that she was not responsible.

After ten days full of twists and memes, the trial of Gwyneth Paltrow, prosecuted for her involvement in a skiing accident in 2016, ended Thursday. The jury found in favor of the American actress and awarded her the symbolic dollar that she claimed from Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who had sued her.

On ABC News, a nurse on the jury returned to the underside of this long-awaited decision. The 31-year-old American explains that she found the experience “a bit shocking” and changed her mind many times. But in the end, Gwyneth Paltrow’s testimony seemed convincing to him.

“Yes, I was thinking that this woman is an actress and I took that into consideration. She had no reason to lie under oath. She is always in the spotlight, so she always has to be honest,” says she.

“I look at everyone the same”

Terry Sanderson, accusing Gwyneth Paltrow of getting into him, did not convince the nurse. “He was telling his truth but unfortunately some of his truth was distorted by other factors,” she explains. The speech of a doctor testifying in favor of the actress helped him to make his final decision.

“It’s important that the public doesn’t think Gwyneth won because of her fame. It’s based on evidence, on the law,” said the juror.

“I work in medicine, so I look at everyone the same way. I think that applies to the courtroom as well,” she concludes.

76-year-old Terry Sanderson accused Gwyneth Paltrow of knocking him down on skis and then fleeing to a resort in the Rockies. Claiming that the shock caused him “brain damage, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”, the optometrist claimed 300,000 dollars in damages. The actress for her part denied any responsibility, claiming that the man was at the origin of the shock.