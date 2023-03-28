Gwyneth Paltrow whistleblower blames actress for changing her life

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 27 (EFE).- Terry Sanderson, the whistleblower of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, blamed the interpreter on Monday for having left him with great physical and mental scars since the skiing accident in which both They are involved.

“I am living another life,” Sanderson said of how much his daily life has changed since the accident in 2016, when he suffered a brain injury that left him with orientation problems, changes in his personality and the inability to continue skiing.

Sanderson sued the “Shakespeare in Love” actress in 2019 accusing her of being the cause of the ski accident on a slope at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah (USA).

The testimony of the retired optometrist contrasts with that of Paltrow, who narrated her version of the events before the court last Friday, where she assured that it was she who received the blow from behind by the 76-year-old man.

This Monday, Sanderson affirmed that it was he who suffered the impact.

“I was hit from behind very hard (…) It was a serious blow, I had never been hit so hard, I went flying and all I saw was a lot of snow,” the plaintiff explained in the civil trial.

Sanderson said that before he was struck, he heard a “horrifying scream” behind him, which led him to believe that someone was skiing “out of control” and could be at risk of death.

“The last thing I remember was thinking that I had to protect my head,” recalled Sanderson, who has changed his testimony on several occasions about the time he was unconscious after the coup.

In his statement he also mentioned that after regaining consciousness he heard the voice of a “very angry” man who “scared” him, while he was still prostrate in the snow without being able to move any part of his body.

“He insisted that I was the bad guy and I just thought I could be (Paltrow’s) husband or boyfriend,” said Sanderson, who explained that as a defense method and for fear of being attacked, he strove to articulate an apology.

“I tried to say ‘sorry twice’ but nothing came out of my mouth,” said the man, who added that he did not remember Paltrow yelling at him, as the actress previously stated.

The man was questioned by Steve Owens, Paltrow’s lawyer, about whether he thought it had been “cool” to have collided with a celebrity for the mail he sent to his daughters after the accident with the headline “I’m famous.”

The plaintiff denied this statement and said he did not recognize himself in some statements he has made in the past, explaining that they could be the result of changes in his personality since the incident.

Paltrow is being sued for $300,000, and the actress sued Sanderson for $1, plus attorneys’ fees.