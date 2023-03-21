Haaland suffers a groin injury

Erling Haaland will miss the upcoming international matches of the Norwegian national team. As announced by the Norwegian Football Association NFF, the Manchester City striker is leaving the team camp with a groin injury. The Scandinavians have to play against Spain and Georgia as part of the European Championship qualifier.

“We were hoping that it would be a minor thing, but after several tests and investigations yesterday it became clear that he would not be able to play in the upcoming games.”according to team doctor Ola Sand, “it’s better if he gets more medical treatment at his club.”

